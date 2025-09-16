Council is looking into more powers to tackle fly-tipping in the Harborough area

Harborough District Council says it is looking into more powers to tackle fly-tipping in the area.

Council leader Cllr Phil Knowles and Ullesthorpe ward councillor Rosita Page visited the site of a recent fly-tip in the Harborough district, near Ashby Parva - and said they are determined to do more to reduce the problem.

Cllr Knowles said: “We are firmly committed to tackling environmental crime across the Harborough district. Fly-tipping is a blight in our communities and horrible to see in our beautiful countryside and rural district area.

“Proposals for additional resources, to support our on-going deterrence and enforcement activity with regards to fly-tipping are also being developed for consideration by cabinet."

“We are constantly trying to find new and additional ways to reduce and prevent this illegal activity and we will prosecute whenever we have the appropriate evidence."

Talking generally about the fly-tipping problem, he added: “There was a reduction in fly-tipping reports between 2023/24 to 2024/25, with a 59 per cent decrease in incidents since launching our ‘Tip-Off’ campaign in 2016, but incidents are regrettably still happening.

“Our enviro-crime team conducts daily vehicle and foot patrols in hotspot areas and actively engages with local communities and landowners to improve visibility, install deterrents, and encourage prompt reporting.

“We use CCTV surveillance to gather evidence and deter repeat offenders and can issue fixed penalty notices of up to £400 for fly-tipping offences.

“The council works in collaboration with partners; the police and other rural crime teams and our communications strategy includes radio and social media campaigns to raise awareness and promote responsible waste disposal.

“Residents can report fly-tipping to us directly at: www.harborough.gov.uk/tipoff”