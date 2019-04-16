Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, signs and endorses the Harborough Plastics Pledge

Michael Gove MP, the Environment Secretary,signed the Harborough Plastics Pledge alongside Neil O’Brien, MP for Harborough.

The pledge encourages people to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics, and can be signed at either St Dionysius Church in Market Harborough, or at the refill revolution stand at Harborough Market.

The pledge was initiated by Eco Church, and is supported by Harborough District Council and has hundreds of signatures so far.

Mr O'Brien said: “It was fantastic to get support from the Secretary of State for this important initiative to encourage us all to reduce our reliance on single-use plastics.

"Progress has been made towards reducing our emissions as a country, but there is always more we can do to help the environment and this is just one of those ways.

"I’d certainly encourage anyone who hasn’t signed the pledge to do so, to show support this initiative and our environment.”