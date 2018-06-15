Enjoy sights and sounds of countryside at Blaston Show

A quiet corner of our area’s countryside will be transformed into a busting showground next Sunday (June 24) when the Blaston Show makes a return.

The event takes place near Slawston and will see cattle, sheep, goats and horses emerge from a stream of trailers.

A spokesman for the event said: “Competition is always hot at Blaston, where an extensive display of livestock will be on show.

“Horses and ponies, from the tiniest Shetland to the mighty Shire, will come in front of the judges, as will dogs of all shapes and sizes, both Kennel Club registered and Heinz 57 varieties.”

There will also be a large classic car and tractor display.

The spokesman added: “It’s a great family day out, offering plenty of opportunities to join in, from tug of war and bale rolling to terrier racing. With hound parades and a raft of trade stands to shop at, and plenty of food outlets, young and old are guaranteed a good time.”

Entry costs £15 per car and gates open at 8am.

A portion of money raised on the is donated to charities in the county including Rainbows Children’s Hospice and VASL.