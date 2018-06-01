Enjoy canalside fun as Foxton Locks Festival makes a return this month

A popular canalside festival returns to Foxton Locks with an exciting musical line-up on Saturday and Sunday, June 16 and 17.

Organisers of the Foxton Locks Festival say this year’s event is bigger and better than ever, thanks to support from the National Lottery.

The event runs from 10am to midnight on the Saturday and 10am to 6pm on the Sunday.

Among the attractions this year are the musical headliners King King and The Ruttles.

A spokesman for the festival said: “The Arena events are bigger and better than ever and include Vander Super Heroes with their breath-taking Wheel of Death.

“Designed to engage and entertain all ages, the festival also offers traditional Ferret Racing, historical enactments and the opportunity for animal fans to get up close and personal with exotic alpacas and a host of cute pets.”

The dog-friendly event also allows people to enter their pooches into the daily dog shows.

The spokesman added: “In addition to providing great entertainment, supporting local talent is at the heart of The Foxton Locks Festival.

“This year the Craft Marquee will feature over 100 of the region’s finest artisans – making it the ideal place to pick up unique gifts, perfect for friends, family or just to treat yourself.

To find out more and book tickets to the festival, visit www.foxtonlocksfestival.co.uk.