Engagement ring lost in the snow around Little Bowden and Harborough

A woman from Little Bowden is hoping people can help her find her engagement ring, which she lost in the snow last night (Friday).

Laurie Chapman said: “I was walking back from town and I lost my engagement ring in the snow - the silver one on my ring finger in the picture.

“The route I took was from town towards Little Bowden (past the dance studio, over the bridge, through Sainsbury’s car park, Waitrose car park, past the Cherry Tree, down the road opposite the Oat Hill and over the bridge into little Bowden).

“Please help as this ring has huge huge sentimental value.”

She has been out looking for it and accepts that it will be a difficult task but if anyone finds it, they can contact Laurie on 07775161312 or 07734031207.