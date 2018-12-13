Elderly woman's purse stolen in distraction theft in Harborough car park

Police in Harborough want to speak to these three people after a purse theft from an elderly woman.

The theft took place in a car park in Springfield Street in Market Harborough, at around 2.15pm on Wednesday, November 14.

The elderly woman was distracted by a man and a woman asking for directions. A second man then stole the victim's purse from her handbag.

Police say the trio in the photograph may hold valuable information which could assist with police enquiries, following the theft in Market Harborough.

Police have released this image of a group of people who they believe may have information about the incident.

If you recognise yourself from the image or think you know who any of the three people are, the police would like to hear from you.

Call 101 or private message the Leicestershire Police Facebook page if you can help, quoting crime reference number 18*550477.