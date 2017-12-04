Drug dealer who supplied teenage girls in Harborough is jailed

A drug dealer who supplied teenage girls in the Market Harborough area with Class B drugs has been jailed.

Tim French pleaded guilty to a number of drugs-related offences at a hearing at Leicester Crown Court on November 30.

French admitted three counts of supplying an unknown quantity of MCAT, between January and July 2017.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply in July 2017 and was jailed for three years and two months.

While French, 22, would sometimes sell drugs including MCAT to his victims, there were also occasions where he handed the substances over to his young victims free of charge.

Police were alerted after a number of French’s victims came forward to say that he had supplied them with drugs for some time and that he was a well-established dealer in the Market Harborough area.

The court was told that French met one of his first victims, a 16-year-old girl, in July 2016. Over the following months, French continued to supply drugs to his young victims.

They told officers they had been to various parties where French was present and was providing drugs.

French, of Yaffle Crescent, Desborough, Northamptonshire, was arrested in July this year, where he was found to be in possession of a quantity of MDMA and MCAT.

Information stored on French’s mobile phone also contained significant evidence that linked him to the supply of drugs.

Detective Constable Simon Clarke, investigating officer, said: “Tim French took advantage of young girls in the Market Harborough area in order to fund his own drug addiction.“French’s actions have had a significant impact on his victims, whom he supplied free of charge.

“Officers went to great lengths to gather information from French’s mobile phone, which was crucial in bringing him to justice.”