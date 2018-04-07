Doritos is offering to pay someone £18,000 to eat crisps for a living

If you’re the kind of person who can think of nothing better than sitting on the sofa eating crisps, then Doritos may have just come up with the perfect opportunity for you.

The crisp goliath has launched a nationwide search to recruit the ‘UK’s boldest Doritos Superfan’ – and the perks are truly mouth-watering.

Comedian Katherine Ryan will be helping to judge the competition

According to the company, one lucky Doritos superfan will be given behind the scenes access to the brand and get the opportunity to try the newest flavours before anyone else.

On top of this, the nacho-lover will get free visits to the Doritos factory to experience how ‘chip magic’ happens, the chance to attend quarterly research and development meetings for new products, and become an official ‘Bold Brand Ambassador’.

£18,000 prize

As with most dream jobs, however, there is a catch – and it’s a big one.

Sadly, the competition winner will not get a full-time job with the company and will instead be given a one-off cash prize of £18,000.

To sweeten the deal they will also receive a year’s supply of the crisps.

To be in with a chance of winning, applicants will have to get through a rigorous interview process led by comedian Katherine Ryan.

Katherine and the Doritos team will choose the person they deem most worthy of the prize – and competition is expected to be fierce.

This article originally appeared on our sister website i news.