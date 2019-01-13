Donations wanted for January’s LionShare in Market Harborough

People and businesses are being urged to donate items wanted by three local charities.

The LionShare initiative is run by Harborough Twenty 12 Lions Club, and each month collects items wanted by different local charities.

This month the club is collecting for Harborough Helping Refugees, the Y, a homeless shelter in Leicester and Baby Basics.

The collection will take place between 4pm and 6pm on Friday, January 18, at HFM offices on Fernie Road.

Items requested by the organisations this month are: blankets and sleeping bags, all sizes of winter coats and jackets, teaspoons and mugs, cereal spoons and bowls, socks, underwear, high chairs, baby bouncers, unopened toiletries for mothers and babies.