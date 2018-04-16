Disgraced Harborough singer sentenced for 17 further crimes involving children

Disgraced Harborough singer and entertainer Robin Maughan, jailed in 2016 for abusing children, this week had his sentence extended, after admitting 17 new charges involving more children.

At Leicester Crown Court, Judge Nicholas Dean told Maughan it was now clear he had been "a predatory paedophile" for 15 years, from 2000 to 2015.

And after the latest court case, investigating Leicestershire police officer Rob Waddington said this might still not be the end of the Maughan case.

“Maughan is a dangerous man" he said. "I know there are more victims of Maughan who have yet to come forward."

Maughan (36), formerly of Western Avenue, Market Harborough, is already in Leicester Prison serving a 12-year jail sentence, involving sexual offences against children and indecent images of children. He pleaded guilty to those charges back in March, 2016.

This week he appeared in Leicester Crown Court again, and was sentenced for a further 17 charges, which he had already pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing.

This time Maughan had admitted:

- Two counts of intentionally causing or inciting a boy aged 15 to engage in sexual activity between September 2008 and August 2014.

- Six counts of intentionally causing or inciting boys aged between 13 and 15, to engage in penetrative sexual activity between January 2012 and August 2014.

- Four counts of intentionally sexually touching boys aged between 13 and 15 between September 2008 and January 2013.

- Intentionally causing a boy between 13 and 14 to watch sexual acts between March 2012 and March 2014.

- Intentionally sexually touching a boy between 15 and 16, without consent between March 2013 and March 2015.

- One count of indecently assaulting a girl aged 14 by penetration, between November 2000 and November 2001.

- Taking 81 indecent images of children of category B.

- Taking 140 indecent images of children of category C.

The court heard that some of Maughan's victims were children of Market Harborough area families, while others were boys he met while working as an entertainer on cruise ships.

Judge Dean told Maughan he was a "manipulative man" who "preyed upon young people".

He sentenced Maughan to a new 12-year sentence, starting this week. Maughan must serve at least eight years in custody, before he can be considered for parole.

Investigating officer Rob Waddington said: “Maughan is a dangerous man, who befriended and then subjected young teenagers to sexual abuse over a number of months – and sometimes years – leaving them confused and afraid to report what was happening to them.

“This additional sentence will make sure that Maughan is in prison for many years to come where he is unable to harm more vulnerable people.”

And he added: “I know there are more victims of Maughan who have yet to come forward to the police.

“If you, or anyone you know, wish to report any incidents concerning Maughan, they will be taken seriously. Please call us on 101 and quote incident 281 of 6 April. Reports will be passed directly to me and there are specially trained officers to help.”