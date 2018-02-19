Diseased trees to be removed from Market Harborough park

A path in Welland Park in Market Harborough will be temporarily closed to allow for the removal of two unsafe trees.

The two diseased silver maple trees, by the River Welland, will be removed after being declared unsafe by an independent tree survey. The report found that trees have vigorous fungal decay at the base and the crown is dying.

A section of the path, along the river in Welland Park from Walcot Road to Welland Park, will be closed off during the works from Monday February 19, for up to four days, between 8am and 4pm.

Harborough District Council will carry out the works in the council-owned park.

A re-planting scheme is being finalised and will be undertaken at an appropriate time of year to give the new trees the best possible chance to establish.