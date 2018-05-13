Developer to make £800,000 community contributions as part of Kibworth development

Developer Miller Homes says it will is invest more than £800,000 into the community as part of its latest development in Kibworth.

Work has begun at Centurion Place, in Warwick Road, on 110 energy-efficient properties, with the leading housebuilder’s contribution supporting a number of local initiatives.

As part of the funding, over £772,200 will be invested in local education services, including donations to Kibworth High School and Oadby Beauchamp College.

Additional funds have also been pledged to invest in healthcare and travel links in the area. This includes two new bus stops on Warwick Road, and a bus pass donation to all new residents.

Alastair Parsons, area sales director for Miller Homes Midlands said: “As well as offering an impressive range of new homes, we’re sure our funding will help enhance the community. It brings us great pleasure to know that by adding to key amenities in the area, communities can grow and flourish for years to come.”