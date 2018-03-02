Developer makes donation after a-peal from Lubenham bell ringers!

A housebuilder is helping to keep a village church’s bells pealing after a donation paid for refurbishment work.

Last September, the All Saints Ringers at Lubenham’s All Saints Church were given the worrying news that their bells needed some serious refurbishment if they were to keep on ringing.

The small group, which ranges in age from 14 to 85, set up a ‘Bell Fund’ and have worked tirelessly since to raise the necessary funds, donating any money raised from ringing at weddings as well contributions received from visiting ringers.

Despite their best efforts they were still short of funds, and so they applied to the Grace Homes Community Fund – a grant set up by housebuilder Grace Homes to help organisations in the communities in which it is building new homes – and were awarded the £500 they needed to fix the bells.

Claire Johnson, the Tower Captain, said she was thrilled with the donation.

She added: “In recognition of Grace Homes’ donation we are going to ring the quarter peal to welcome the new residents of Lubenham. This will be an historic and joyous event where we celebrate old with new as we welcome the new homes and new people into Lubenham village.”

The refurbishment work is now underway, with the bells remaining silent until repairs are complete.

Grace Homes Limited is building 21 homes in Lubenham.