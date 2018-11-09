Details of Remembrance services in Market Harborough and Lutterworth

Here are the details for this weekend's Remembrance services in Market Harborough and Lutterworth.

In Market Harborough, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday, November 10 at the Portico of the former Cottage Hospital, at 3pm.

At 4pm there’s a Sunset Ceremony at the Memorial Gardens in town.

On Sunday, the Remembrance Parade starts in the Commons Car Park at 9.30am.

The church service at St Dionysius starts at 10am.

At 10.55am there will be a march past at The Square, at an event featuring World War I re-enactors and suffragettes.

In Lutterworth, the Remembrance Parade starts off from Morrison’s Car Park on Sunday, November 11. Muster at 10.15am for a 10.30am start.

The Remembrance Day service at Lutterworth Parish Church (St Mary’s) starts at 10.45am.

The wreath laying in the Memorial Gardens will follow the service.

There will be a lighting of a beacon at the Recreation Ground, Coventry Road, at 7pm.