Desborough man to appear on Take Me Out this weekend

A Desborough man is hoping to beat the buzzer this weekend when he appears on a special episode of ITV hit Take Me Out.

Neale Smith, 31, is returning to the show after first bagging a date in series nine last year.

But tomorrow’s (Saturday’s) episode features a twist – 30 men will control the podiums and female celebrities will come down the lift instead.

Bank recruitment manager Neale said: “Paddy [McGuinness] has invited some of his favourite guys from the first 10 series back and I was asked to go on again.

“It’s good to see it from the other side and it was great to be back on the show and meet some of the lads.

“Obviously a lot of people do it because they want to be on TV but I genuinely want to find someone as well.”

Neale’s previous ‘no likey, no lighty’ experience saw him choose Anna Heaton to take to the famous mythical Isle of Fernando’s.

They hit it off at first but after a few weeks of dating it didn’t progress.

Neale said: “We did actually date for a few weeks but she was later in the press as Britain’s toughest singleton.

“She keeps a spreadsheet with scores she gives to people after a date and she did say that I’d got her highest score.

“When we were at Fernando’s we did cocktail making and had a champagne picnic and it was really good to be honest.”

This time around, it will be Neale who decides whether to keep his light on – and the women he is judging are no strangers to the TV screen.

TOWIE star Chloe Sims and Olympic gymnast Claudia Fragapane will make Take Me Out dating history when they become the first ever females to brave the Love Lift in the hope of winning a date to the Isle of Fernando’s.

Paddy McGuinness also catches up with some of the show’s real-life lasting love matches as he visits the couples who found true and lasting love from the show.

Relationships which started as dates from the show have produced seven marriages and three babies over the years.

Saturday’s (February 24) show starts at 6pm on ITV One.