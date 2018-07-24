Dementia Harborough benefits from Little Bowden WI fundraiser

Little Bowden WI packed St Nicholas Church Hall to the rafters when over 90 members and their friends and families attended a charity quiz night to raise money for local cause, Dementia Harborough.

The evening, hosted by Mike Conroy, a familiar face to Harborough-based quizzers, put attendees through their paces as they enjoyed a fish supper and a chance to pit their wits against each other.

Little Bowden WI was pleased to welcome Janet Meredith, trustee of Dementia Harborough on the evening, which raised £600 for the local cause.

Little Bowden WI president Louise Smith said: “We are delighted to support the extremely worthwhile cause of Dementia Harborough. Our members were inspired by the talk Janet gave at our May meeting when she highlighted the vital support Dementia Harborough provides in our community, all of which is funded solely by the donations they receive.”

Following the quiz, members of Little Bowden WI welcomed Janet Meredith to their July meeting where she was presented with a cheque for £600 before everyone enjoyed an evening with Yellowbird, Market Harborough’s Peranakan food experience.

As well as relying completely on donations to fund its projects, Dementia Harborough also relies on volunteers to carry out their important outreach work.

Janet Meredith said: “Dementia Harborough provides support, information and friendship to people living with dementia by running our two monthly groups at the Jubilee Hall and Little Bowden WI’s donation is very much appreciated.

"If you have a few hours a month on a regular basis to help us, we’d love to hear from you, so please visit www.dementiaharborough.org for more information.”

For more information about Little Bowden WI, please visit www.littlebowden.wi.co.uk.