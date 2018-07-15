David Lloyd says ‘no’ to Harborough.

Leisure group David Lloyd has rejected calls to open a centre in Market Harborough despite strong enthusiasm from people across the district.

The decision was made as the town was regarded as falling short of the company’s ‘100,000 people within a 15-minute drive’ policy.

A spokesman from David Lloyd said Harborough had ticked all the other boxes.

Harborough was expected to be given the green light for the all-purpose health and fitness centre due to the district's rapidly increasing population and nearby Corby, which has a population of almost 70,000.

Local residents have frequently voiced concerns at council meetings about the town’s lack of public leisure facilities with calls for more open spaces to be set aside to match the scale of Harborough’s expansion.

Next April Harborough District Council is expected to finalise plans for a new public leisure centre either at Airfield Farm or a rebuild of the existing centre on Northampton Road.

Councillor Phillip King has described the plans as: “An ambitious project for the council – a once in a generation thing.”