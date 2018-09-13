Crowds flock to Harborough district village's scarecrow festival

Thousands of visitors flocked to Lubenham Scarecrow Festival this year – in a weekend almost entirely without rain, despite the ominous weather forecast!

As usual inventive scarecrows populated the village, including a 10 feet long Gulliver scarecrow on the green, and a brilliantly designed Rapunzel, with plaited hair cascading down a house in the village’s School Lane.

Photos by Andrew Carpenter

The latter took Kris Hipwell and mum Sally Hipwell about 15 hours to make.

“It was for my niece, who likes the (Disney fairytale) film Tangled,” explained Kris.

On the village green were a big variety of food stalls, craft stalls and local community group stalls.

Sarah Godden of Jams and Jars was selling Market Harborough-based Bramble Foods products and “getting stock ready for Christmas”

Photos by Andrew Carpenter

The Cube Youth Club was publicising its youth work in Market Harborough, and looking for more volunteers.

“There’s something happening most days at our centre (on Symington’s Rec)” said Tony Cadwallader. “And we get 50 to 60 to the Friday night youth club.”

There was music on both days too, masterminded by Mark Buckmaster. “We have everything from rock ‘n’ roll to musical theatre,” he said. “And all performers do it for free which is so commendable.”

Across the village at All Saints Church, the tea and cakes were selling well. “Last year we made £360 on the Saturday alone,” said a church spokesperson.

Photos by Andrew Carpenter

Photos by Andrew Carpenter