A woman suspect is being quizzed by police after a spate of shoplifting incidents in Market Harborough town centre.

The suspected crook was arrested at a house on the town’s Ashley Way estate early on Wednesday morning (August 28) on suspicion of theft.

Police said the woman aged 39 was being interviewed about offences at a number of shops, including Sainsbury’s superstore, during which alcohol was stolen.

Officers arrested the suspect after trawling through CCTV footage of the crimes.