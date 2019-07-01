Two arrested after police vehicle and helicopter track car to Kibworth

Two people have been arrested after police tracked a car reported as stolen to a Harborough village.

Police received a call on Friday evening from a member of the public reporting their stolen grey Mercedes-Benz car had been tracked to the area of Thurncourt Road, Leicester.

Officers, who were in an unmarked vehicle, then worked with the caller to follow the vehicle. The police helicopter also assisted in directing officers.

The car came to a stop in Dairy Way, Kibworth, at around 7.50pm, around an hour after officers had first started following the vehicle. Three people were seen to leave the car.

With the continued assistance of the police helicopter, officers at the scene then followed the suspects both by car and by chasing on foot.

A 19-year-old man, of Kibworth, was arrested in the area of St Wilfrid’s Close. He was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

A 19-year-old man of Leicester, was arrested in the area of Merton Way. He was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop.

Both men have since been released under investigation. Police say that enquiries remain ongoing.

The car, which had been reported stolen from Priory Road, Loughborough, on Friday morning, was recovered from the scene.

Detective Constable Stephen Henderson said: “Through teamwork between the person reporting the incident, the officers responding to the incident and the police helicopter, two suspects were detained.

“Our enquiries are very much continuing.

“Anyone with any information in relation to the theft of the vehicle which they think could help our enquiries is urged to make contact with us.”

Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting incident 19000335685.