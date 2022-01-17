Three boys as young as 14 arrested after two serious knife crimes in Desborough

Three boys, as young as 14, have been arrested by police after two serious knife crimes in Desborough.

Three teenagers were held after a man had a tobacco pouch stolen from him at knifepoint by three boys in the town.

The incident happened on Braybrooke Road, Desborough, at 5.15pm last Thursday (January 13).

The suspects arrested are aged 14, 15 and 17, Northamptonshire Police said this afternoon.

A second incident occurred at the Co-op store on Gladstone Street, Desborough, on Thursday January 6.

A boy stole items from the shop before assaulting a staff member and an off-duty police officer, said police.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested over the crime.

Today Sgt Mark McInulty said: “Over the past few weeks we have been working hard to tackle these issues in Desborough and I am pleased that we have now made three arrests.

“I hope these arrests will reassure the community that we are listening to their concerns and taking these problems in Desborough seriously.

“We understand the anger felt by the local residents in regards to these incidents.

“But unfortunately we have struggled getting people to come forward and give us statements and support police action,” said Sgt McInulty.

“I would implore people to help us tackle these crimes by telling us what you know and we can take the appropriate measures to reassure you and ease any concerns you might have in talking to the police.”

All three suspects, who are believed to be local, have been released on bail after being questioned, said police.

If you have any information about these crimes you are being urged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.