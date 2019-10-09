Three Birmingham men charged over a series of illegal sheep butchery offences in Northamptonshire

Three Birmingham men have been charged with conspiracy to steal over a series of illegal sheep butchery offences across Northamptonshire this summer.

Robert Iordan, 23, Florin Nutu, 35, and Voirel Manu, 38, are charged with conspiracy to steal in relation to the slaughter and illegal butchery of sheep and lambs between June 22, 2019, and October 7.

A total of 12 reports of illegal butchery were made to Northamptonshire Police during this period, and the Operation Stock investigation was launched launched in response.

Iordan and Nutu were arrested on the A14 in the early hours of Monday, October 7, following the discovery of nine illegally butchered sheep the previous evening.

Manu was arrested in Birmingham yesterday evening and all were charged on Tuesday, October 8.

Iordan and Nutu, both of Dunsink Road, Birmingham, and Manu, of no fixed address, have been remanded in custody ahead of a first appearance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday October 9.

Inspector Tracy Moore, who leads on rural crime for Northamptonshire Police, said: “We know these crimes caused a great deal of upset and anger to both the owners of the animals and to rural communities.

“The charging and remand of three people in relation to Operation Stock represents a huge amount of teamwork within our force and our neighbouring forces, and I’d like to thank our farming and rural communities again for the support they have offered throughout the investigation.”

The charges come after a spate of illegal sheep butchery and theft which has affected Warwickshire, Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.