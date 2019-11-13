Thieves caught on CCTV trying to break into van in Harborough
Thieves have been caught on CCTV trying to break into a resident’s van on a Market Harborough street.
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 8:18 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 8:19 pm
The two dark-clad men were filmed trying the doors on a vehicle parked in a driveway in Moseley Avenue, Little Bowden.
The same suspects are also thought to have earlier damaged the lock of a vehicle parked on nearby Monk Close on Blackberry Grange estate as they tried to steal it.
The double-incident happened just after 7pm on Tuesday evening (Nov 12).
Both men were wearing baseball caps pulled down over their faces and one had a hoodie on.
They are believed to have been driving a silver Volvo S80 car.
The two suspects are now being hunted by police as local van owners were warned to be extra vigilant.