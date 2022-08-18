'They should be incredibly proud': Robert Smyth students in Harborough celebrate A Level success
Students returned to the school this morning to pick up their grades.
Students from Robert Smyth Academy are celebrating a year of impressive results.
This year’s cohort were unable to sit GCSEs in 2020 due to the pandemic – but 2022 marked the year of national exams returning, and many celebrated top grades after opening impressive A level results.
Robert Smyth Academy saw 135 students scoop A* and A results– some 34 per cent of the total grades awarded.
Top grades went to Thomas, who scooped four A* grades, Sophie and Harry who both received 3 A*s and Elysia who achieved 3 A grades and one A*. Surnames are not included due to the school’s GDPR policy.
Students now plan to attend universities including Edinburgh, Durham and Leeds, with many also moving on to apprenticeships.
Principal Dan Cleary said: “I am delighted for our students. Year 13 have worked so hard to gain these qualifications and they should be incredibly proud of the tenacity that they have shown over the last two years. I am so excited at the doors that have been opened for these young people and the opportunities that they have ahead of them.
"These excellent results would not be possible without the sterling efforts of Robert Smyth staff who have continued to go above and beyond for the students, we have very special people working in our school. Finally, I feel that these achievements reflect the RSA secret ingredient, which is the quality of our partnerships, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank parents, governors, and all members of our community for their support over the last two years. Your continued investment in our students and school has meant that we have been able to continue to provide excellent opportunities.”