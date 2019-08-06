Teenager jailed after threatening person with an imitation gun in Market Harborough

An 18-year-old has been jailed after threatening someone with a gun during a night out in Market Harborough.

In the early hours of Saturday, March 16 a fight broke out between a group of people, outside a pub in the town centre.

A topless man had been seen hitting another man, knocking him to the ground, before proceeding to kick him several times as he lay motionless on the floor.

A man and a woman, who witnessed the assault, intervened and were both punched in the face by the topless man.

A fourth man, Matteo Heathcote, approached one of the victims showing him the handle of a gun tucked into his waistband. He then pulled the gun out and threatened the victim before running off towards the pub car park.

Heathcote, of Cromwell Crescent in Market Harborough, was arrested, a short while after the incident, in nearby Welland Park Road by police officers.

On Tuesday this week (August 18), 18-year-old Heathcote appeared at Leicester Crown Court where he admitted possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Detective Constable Steph Burnham was the investigating officer, she said: “Heathcote went out on a busy Saturday night, into the centre of Market Harborough, knowingly carrying an imitation firearm.

“He threatened his victim with violence which would have been a very frightening experience.

”Leicestershire Police takes all firearms offences extremely seriously and will work tirelessly to investigate, gather evidence and put offences before the courts.”