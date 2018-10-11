Teenager charged with possession of a blade after incident in the centre of Market Harborough

A teenager has been charged with possession of a blade, assaulting a police officer, and other incidents in central Market Harborough

A 17-year-old from Leicester, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has been charged following an incident in Market Harborough.

He was charged with possession of a bladed article, criminal damage, public order, assaulting a police officer and racially aggravated public order.

The youth is due to appear at Youth Court on October 26.

He was charged following an incident in Market Harborough on July 9, when police received a report of a man in The Square with a knife.