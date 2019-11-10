Suspect in Harborough town centre stabbing has been released on police bail

Police said today (Sunday) that their investigation continues and the victim remains in hospital.

As we reported yesterday (Saturday), the victim was attacked just before 7pm outside Flames takeaway in the High Street.

He was rushed to hospital by ambulance with a “serious wound” after police and medics dashed to the scene.

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said: “The victim sustained a serious wound to his chest and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

“His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”

She declined to reveal his age, if he lived locally and which hospital he’s being treated at for “operational reasons” but did say he’s an adult.

She said a 20-year-old Leicester man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.