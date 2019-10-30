SPECIAL REPORT: 'Perfect storm' at ageing Gartree Prison near Harborough

Gartree Prison is being hit by a “perfect storm” as rookie officers struggle to handle violent young inmates, a watchdog chief has warned.

The stark warning has been issued by Tim Norman, chair of the high-security jail’s Independent Monitoring Board (IMB).



Talking exclusively to the Harborough Mail, Mr Norman said: “We are now at a real concern level at Gartree Prison.”

The hands-on IMB boss, who spends two or three days a week at the jail, added: “Senior management and officers are doing the best job they can in very difficult circumstances but it’s very tough.”

In a candid, wide-ranging two-hour interview Mr Norman gave the Mail a fascinating insight into the 54-year-old Category B jail – which looks after hundreds of ‘lifers’. They are murderers, killers and other serious, often vicious criminals serving life sentences stretching up to 30 years.

“We are getting more violent young offenders coming in full of testosterone.

“They are bouncing off the walls – angry, bewildered and traumatised. And they are being dealt with by very inexperienced wardens just starting out in a hard job and the result is a perfect storm,” said Mr Norman, 70.

“We face many challenges at a complex jail like Gartree but the biggest problem is the high rate of staff sickness.

“At one point last week we had 35 staff off sick and 17 on restricted duties out of about 270 operational staff.

“Stress is a serious problem, especially among new officers just coming in. The situation has only got worse as staff numbers have fallen over the last few years.”

The former head of logistics for the RSPB said they need to beef up staff strength to at least 200.

“We have to reinforce the workforce and draft in more experienced officers from elsewhere at the same time if we can.

“A high sickness level means that inmates can’t call their loved ones for example or attend a training or educational session,” stressed Mr Norman, who said Gartree houses about 700 convicts.

“That’s simply because practically there aren’t enough officers to escort them. Prisoners clearly can’t just be allowed to wander around on their own.

“In turn that leads to heightened frustration, anger and possibly violence so it’s a vicious circle.

“At times prisoners can be locked up in their small cells for 23 out of 24 hours. That creates dangerous tension and can spark trouble.

“We also have to look at the length and quality of training for new recruits. They are suddenly looking after lifers days after completing a 10-week induction course. That’s the least training for new prison officer recruits across Europe.

“Senior management want to ‘normalise’ the prison by Christmas and that’s what we are all working towards achieving.”

A Prison Service spokeswoman said: “HMP Gartree faces particular challenges because of the high number of violent offenders serving life sentences.

“The prison is recruiting more officers so it can offer a better regime, improve safety and reduce violence.”

She added: “Nationwide, we are investing £2.6bn to improve the prison system, including £100m on improved security measures to stop drugs which fuel violence, and have recruited almost 4,400 staff in the last three years.”

WHAT DOES THE IMB DO?

Tim Norman helps to make sure that inmates at Gartree Prison are properly looked after day in day out.

The 70-year-old has been in the frontline as chair of the headline-making jail’s IMB watchdog for two years.

Mr Norman said: “I’m typically at Gartree for at least two or three days a week and it keeps me busy.

“It’s totally voluntary but I enjoy the role and it gives me a tremendous sense of fulfilment and satisfaction.”

He said they had five “hardcore” members on the jail’s board with three more “trainees”.

“The IMB is open to everyone – magistrates, social workers, students, teachers and anyone else.

“It does tend to attract older, retired people because it can be time-consuming.

“But we do a vital job and I’d urge anyone with the time and commitment to consider joining us,” said Mr Norman.

The IMB monitors day-to-day life in Gartree and ensures “proper standards of care and decency are maintained”.

Mr Norman can privately talk to any prisoner and regularly visits the jail’s kitchens, workshops, cell blocks, recreation areas, healthcare centre and chaplaincy.

He also plays a crucial part helping to solve prisoners’ problems. They might include worries over lost property, visits from family or friends, special religious or cultural requirements or bullying and intimidation.

A VIEW FROM THE PRISON OFFICERS' ASSOCIATION

The Prison Officers’ Association has said that staff morale at struggling Gartree is at “rock bottom”.

Andy Baxter, who represents Gartree prison officers on the POA’s National Executive Committee, said they were facing a manpower crisis.

Mr Baxter told the Harborough Mail: “We have a group of inexperienced officers dealing with both very experienced prisoners and violent young inmates.

“I agree with everything that Tim Norman of the IMB has said about the many problems facing Gartree.”

He added: “Gartree is typical of the problems we’ve got in the service up and down the country.

“But the issues are made worse at the jail by the number of complex prisoners locked up there.”

Mr Baxter, who looks after about 220 POA members at Gartree, said there was a high staff turnover.

“They are not managing to retain officers – and are struggling to recruit new people in the first place.

“But then why stay to work in a place that’s so violent?

“An officer had his finger bitten off at Gartree last year.

“Assaults on staff nationally have quadrupled since 2014,” said the veteran prison officer.

“It’s terrifying at times to go to work and recruits are leaving after just weeks at some of our prisons.

“The pension age has shot up from 60 to 68 and salaries have to be increased to try to keep officers in the job.”



ATTACKS ARE INCREASING

Attacks on both prison officers and other inmates at Gartree are increasing, said Tim Norman.

Mr Norman, chair of the high-profile south Leicestershire prison’s IMB, spoke out after there were 61 assaults on wardens in 2018.

Some 16 of those were serious while there were 79 attacks on fellow convicts.

But violence, intimidation and bullying have worsened in 2019.

Mr Norman said: “I’ve no doubt that attacks on staff are rising as well along with assaults on other

inmates.

“The number of self-harm incidents among prisoners is also going up.

“Inmates make their own knives – called shanks.

“They’ve been known to smuggle weapons out of the jail’s workshop while others are smuggled in from outside.”

The dedicated volunteer father-of-two said offenders were endlessly resourceful.

“A razor has been stuck in a melted down toothbrush while a tin of tuna was found in a sock.

“Prisoners also carry out vile attacks called ‘potting’ on wardens,” said Mr Norman, chair of Gartree IMB for two years.

“They throw pots of urine and faeces over staff.

“Inmates constantly get into debt with other prisoners over drugs.

“And if they can’t pay up they’re ordered to launch a potting attack on an officer as payment.

“Drugs are a growing problem – and they’ll use or take what ever they can get their hands on.

“We’ve even had drugs buried inside dead birds hurled over the prison walls.

“Offenders are not supposed to have mobile phones – which lead to more trouble - but they get hold of them.

“Mobiles are even smuggled in secreted up visitors’ backsides.”

He called for more CCTV cameras to be installed to step up security inside the ageing 1960s establishment.

“We do have some coverage and we’d all like more but the prison authorities are restricted by budget constraints too.

“I want to see more security cameras sweeping all our corridors and wing landings,” insisted Mr

Norman, who worked for Barclaycard and Barclays Bank before joining the RSPB.

“The prison is starting to show its age and cash has to be spent – rooves on two wings were left leaking after the recent heavy rain.”