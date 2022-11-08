Seven new speed cameras 'goes live' this week in the county - with one in Harborough

Leicestershire Police have announced seven new sites for speed cameras which have “gone live” this week - one of which is in Market Harborough.

The cameras are run by the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership (LLRRSP) and checks will be made in the following locations for the next 18 months:

- Northampton Road, Market Harborough

- Wigston Road, Oadby

- The Moor, Coleorton Moor

- Ashburton Road, Hugglescote

- Hathern Road (30mph), Shepshed

- Croft Road, Cosby

- B4668 Leicester Road (30mph), Hinckley

This will be followed by site reviews at all seven locations which will find out if the camera van visits have helped modify driver behaviour.

Jonathan Clarkson, LLRRSP spokesperson said: “Many local residents feel their lives blighted by the anti-social effects of excessively speeding traffic through their communities. In response to this, detailed covert traffic speed surveys are undertaken and if a particular location meets the LLRRSP criteria it will become a community concern site and will benefit from regular speed camera van visits.

“Inappropriate speed contributes to around 11 per cent of all injury collisions reported to Leicestershire Police, 15 per cent of collisions resulting in a serious injury and 24 per cent of collisions that result in a death.

"This includes both ‘excessive speed’, when the speed limit is exceeded, and also driving or riding within the speed limit when this is too fast for the conditions at the time, for example in poor weather, poor visibility or high pedestrian activity.”