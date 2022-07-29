Police want to speak to this man following theft of purse in Harborough

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured following the theft of a purse in Market Harborough.

It was taken from the handbag of the victim – a 60-year-old woman – while she was in a supermarket in Springfield Street at around 1.30pm back on June 8.

PC Anna Clancy, the investigating officer, said: “I believe the man pictured may have information about this incident and would like to speak to him.

“If you recognise him and know who he is – or you’re that person – then please get in touch.”

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and quoting reference 22*331544.