Police want to speak to this man following theft of purse in Harborough

Officers believe the man pictured may have information about this incident and would like to speak to him

By News Reporter
Friday, 29th July 2022, 4:02 pm
Officers would like to speak to the man pictured following the theft of a purse in Market Harborough.
It was taken from the handbag of the victim – a 60-year-old woman – while she was in a supermarket in Springfield Street at around 1.30pm back on June 8.

PC Anna Clancy, the investigating officer, said: “I believe the man pictured may have information about this incident and would like to speak to him.

“If you recognise him and know who he is – or you’re that person – then please get in touch.”

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and quoting reference 22*331544.

Alternatively call 101.