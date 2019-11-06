Police raid huge cannabis factory at a home in the Harborough district

Officers discovered the 200-plant operation in Coverside Road after being tipped off by suspicious neighbours.

Police discovered the sophisticated cannabis scam – with a street value of tens of thousands of pounds – at 7.20pm on Monday night (Nov 4).

Officers based in Market Harborough raided the property in Great Glen after residents raised the alarm.

The cannabis factory at a house in Great Glen.

There was no one in the house at the time and the crime drama has stunned the quiet close-knit village.

Neighbours told police people had been going in to the house, which is being rented out, under cover of darkness in the middle of the night.

The offenders were growing cannabis in four bedrooms and the lounge, police said.

The big haul of plants has been seized along with lighting, equipment and other drugs paraphernalia.