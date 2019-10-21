Paedophile from Harborough area jailed for sexually abusing three youngsters, including his daughter

A paedophile from the Market Harborough area has been jailed for 15 years.

The sex attacker was locked up after he repeatedly abused his young daughter, her friend and a third unknown victim.

The depraved father, who hasn’t been named to protect his victims, was jailed at Leicester Crown Court last Friday (Oct 18).

The vile child sex offender admitted 23 sex abuse offences and making and taking indecent images of children.

He was arrested when police raided a home in the Harborough area last October after being tipped off.

Detectives took a camcorder tape with footage showing young girls being touched inappropriately and sexually abused.

Officers identified and interviewed two of the man’s three victims, who are now in their 20s.

His daughter said she was sexually abused for four years by her father, starting when she was just seven.

The second victim spoke to detectives after identifying herself from the video clip.

Police failed to track down the third victim.

The paedophile admitted sexually assaulting the child aged under 13 but refused to identify the youngster.

Det Con Glen Reid, of Leicestershire Police Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT), said: “I have investigated many cases where children have been subjected to abuse at the hands of people they knew and trusted but this case has kept me awake at night.

“We uncovered a video recording of abuse on young girls - and one of those girls was the defendant’s daughter.

“She was abused for four years and, unbeknown to her, friends who came to the home address were also subjected to abuse at the hands of her father.”

He added: “This has been an extremely difficult year for the victim and her family.

“When we examined devices seized during the search of the property we found more than 1600 indecent images and videos of children.

“More than 1,100 of them were Category A, the most serious of categories.”

Det Con Reid urged victims of sex abusers to alert police.

“We know it’s not easy to come forward, especially if the offences you have suffered were some time ago.

“Please be reassured that we can help and support you from the early stages of your report through to the legal proceedings,” he said.

“We can also put you in touch with many agencies who specialise in providing support and guidance to victims of abuse.

“You are not alone and we will help you.

“If you have been a victim of a sexual offence or know someone who has and it hasn’t been reported to the police then please do so.”