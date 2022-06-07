No charges brought against two men arrested after Harborough shop was robbed at knifepoint

The Spar convenience store was targeted by two masked robbers in December last year

No charges are to be brought against two men arrested after a Market Harborough shop was robbed at knifepoint.

The suspects, aged 38 and 39, were detained after the Spar convenience store on Coventry Road was targeted by two masked robbers just before 8pm on Monday December 13 last year.

The criminals threatened staff with knives before escaping with a haul of cigarettes.

But the Crown Prosecution Service has now ruled that there is not enough evidence to take any further action against the men arrested by police hunting the offenders.

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said: “Two men arrested and bailed in connection with a robbery at the Spar shop in Coventry Road, Market Harborough, on 13 December last year have been released with no further action.