Newinitiative launched to crack down on anti-social behaviour across Harborough this summer

A poster from the Safer Summer campaign

A new high-profile initiative is being launched to crack down on anti-social behaviour across Harborough this summer.

The Safer Summer mission is being backed by Harborough District Council as well as Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, Leicestershire Police and other key agencies.

And the campaign is being fired up after a wave of trouble in parks in Market Harborough, Kibworth and elsewhere over the last few months.

Harborough council is calling for people to consider their neighbours and communities.

“Whilst the warmer weather, and lifting of coronavirus restrictions, is likely to result in an increase in complaints about loud music and anti-social behaviour, the Safer Summer 2021 campaign calls for consideration of neighbours, and tolerance if people are holding one-off events,” said the council.

“It also urges people to think about those using parks and green spaces after them - and to take rubbish home or dispose of in the bins provided.”

Cllr Simon Whelband, Harborough council’s Cabinet lead for communities and wellbeing, said: “This summer feels different.

“With the lifting of final Covid restrictions on how we can be sociable, travel looking more likely, and the football Euro championships coming home, it certainly feels like a summer we know people are looking forward to celebrating.

“We want all our residents to have a great, safe and enjoyable summer after such a difficult year.

“But we ask that people are considerate and respect people in their locality and that in return people are tolerant of those meeting for one-off occasions.”

The council is asking people to remember to:

- Keep noise levels to a minimum and respect those around you

- Extinguish barbecues after use

- Keep your house and belongings secure when away from home

- If by open water consider how to enjoy open water swimming safely

- If enjoying a night out with friends, think about how to get home safely and know your limits.

Look out for the hashtag #SaferSummer on social media.

To report anti-social behaviour within the Harborough district call Leicestershire Police on 101, or contact your neighbourhood police team or the Community Safety Team by emailing [email protected]

The co-ordinated campaign is being launched after Harborough council and the police have received a barrage of complaints about bad behaviour from angry residents since Covid restrictions began to be lifted in April.

Little Bowden Recreation Ground on Northampton Road and Symington’s Recreation Ground on St Mary’s Road, both Market Harborough, have both been plagued by heavy drinking, drug-talking, loud music and rubbish strewn about.