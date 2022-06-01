Mission to encourage men to condemn unacceptable behaviour towards women has been viewed more than three million times on social media

A quest encouraging men to condemn unacceptable behaviour towards women has been viewed more than three million times on social media.

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews said the You're Right, That's Wrong mission he alongside Leicestershire Police and Leicestershire's Violence Reduction Network (VRN) has been a “resounding success”.

The campaign is targeted at men aged 18-30.

Men are being urged to become active bystanders by calling out negative attitudes and intolerable behaviour among their peers when they witness misogynistic conduct towards women.

The project has been promoted on social media as well as at bars, pubs and clubs in Harborough and Leicestershire.

Mr Matthews said: "These figures are impressive and show the campaign's powerful messages have hit a nerve with audiences across the LLR (Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland) area.

"One of the key achievements for me is the frank and straight-talking style.

“The onus here is on men to question their attitudes and the attitudes of their friends to consider what role they can play in creating a society in which women are treated equally and with respect.

"Violence or the misogynistic attitudes that fuel it have no place in society,” said the PCC.

“I hope the men who have seen these compelling adverts feel much more confident in taking action and will not be afraid to call out behaviour that is very clearly wrong in the future.”