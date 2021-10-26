Man set to appear in court accused of possessing cannabis and cocaine near Lutterworth
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 10:03 am
Updated
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 10:04 am
A man is set to appear in court today (Tuesday) accused of possessing cannabis and cocaine after he was arrested near Lutterworth last night.
Carl Newson, 32, of Cromwell Close, Walcote, has been charged with possession of cannabis and cocaine.
Newson is due to appear at Leicester magistrates’ court today, said Leicestershire Police.
He was also arrested as he was “wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court on a previous occasion”.
Newson was detained in Walcote last night by Lutterworth-based police officers.