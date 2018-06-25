Man runs into Market Harborough supermarket with knife wound to his head

A man with a knife wound ran into a Market Harborough supermarket last Friday, asking for urgent help

.Shouting that he’d been stabbed, he asked shocked staff to phone the police, the Mail has been told. Supermarket staff rang 999.

A police and ambulance attended the scene, and the man was taken to hospital.

The incident happened at around 7.35pm on Friday, June 22.

Leicestershire Police confirmed this week that a 22-year-old man had been assaulted and robbed of his mobile in his own flat off Kettering Road, Market Harborough.

He ran into the Aldi supermarket on Springfield Street, saying he had been stabbed and asking for help.

The man had a knife wound to his head, which required hospital treatment.

Aldi staff contacted the police.

The man has since been discharged from hospital, police said.

Leicestershire Police were unable to confirm reports that the man knew his assailant.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the police on 101, quoting crime number 18000289891.