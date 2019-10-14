Man in court after alleged attack on British Tommy silhouette in Market Harborough

A man was set to appear at court today, October 14, after an iconic silhouette of a British Tommy was allegedly attacked in Market Harborough town centre.

Leigh Marlow, 34, was being hauled before magistrates in Leicester after he was charged over the weekend with criminal damage.

Marlow, of Aikman Close, New Parks, Leicester, was arrested after police were called to the scene at 6.30pm on Friday night (Oct 11).

Stewart Harrison, 72, chairman of the Royal British Legion’s Market Harborough branch, said: “I got a call from the Sea Cadets on Saturday that the

soldier had been bent.

“This incident has upset a lot of people in Harborough – especially with it leading up to Remembrance Day on November 11.”

The former RAF and army serviceman added: “The silent silhouette represents and symbolises the service and sacrifice of our armed forces in the First World War.

“This Tommy means a lot to a lot of people and we are hoping that it can be repaired.”

The evocative figure was placed by the War Memorial on The Square in June 2018 to help mark the centenary of the end of the 1914-18 Great War.

The 6ft tall transparent aluminium Tommy with his head bowed and rifle in his hand was erected by Harborough District Council.