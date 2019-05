An 18-year-old man has been charged with a firearms offence following a fight in Market Harborough.

Matteo Heathcote, of Cromwell Crescent in Harborough, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday June 27.

The charge relates to an incident in Church Street in the early hours of Saturday 16 March, when police were called to a report of a fight.