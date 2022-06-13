Man arrested in Harborough district village after police seize two stolen caravans worth about £50,000​​​​​​​

A man has been arrested in a village near Lutterworth on suspicion of theft today (Monday) after police seized two stolen caravans worth about £50,000.
The 33-year-old suspect was detained after Harborough-based officers backed up by Leicestershire Police’s Road Policing Unit and drone team swooped on a site in Ullesthorpe, just off the M1.
They targeted the location after a caravan was stolen from Kilsby, near Rugby, overnight, Leicestershire Police said this afternoon.
“Two caravans were subsequently recovered and a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft,” said police.
Officers also seized a stack of about 25 number plates at the site which have been used on vehicles thought to have been involved in crimes.
The suspect is now being questioned by Northamptonshire Police as they investigate the twin caravan theft.