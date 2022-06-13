Man arrested in Harborough district village after police seize two stolen caravans worth about £50,000​​​​​​​

A man has been arrested in a village near Lutterworth on suspicion of theft today (Monday) after police seized two stolen caravans worth about £50,000.

The 33-year-old suspect was detained after Harborough-based officers backed up by Leicestershire Police’s Road Policing Unit and drone team swooped on a site in Ullesthorpe, just off the M1.

They targeted the location after a caravan was stolen from Kilsby, near Rugby, overnight, Leicestershire Police said this afternoon.

Officers also seized a stack of about 25 number plates at the site which have been used on vehicles thought to have been involved in crimes.

“Two caravans were subsequently recovered and a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft,” said police.

