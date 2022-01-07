Lutterworth residents can take advantage of free security assessment of homes

Robert Windsor and Nick Nearne of 24-7 Locks, Rupert Matthews Police and Crime Commissioner, Cllr Simon Whelband, Richard Nunn Mayor of Lutterworth and 24-7 Locks in Lutterworth.

More people in Lutterworth are to get the chance to make their homes safer and more secure – totally free.

They are being given the opportunity as a “successful crime-busting initiative” is being expanded with over £140,000 being pumped in to the Harborough district town.

The Safer Streets scheme was launched in Lutterworth with more than 250 homes in the town centre taking advantage of a free security assessment, professional security advice and free security upgrades last year.

The bold blueprint is now being extended in the fast-growing town as letters are sent out to residents this month asking if they would like to benefit.

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Rupert Matthews has been handed an extra £50,000 by the Home Office's Safer Streets Fund on top of £432,000 already earmarked for the county.

And £108,000 of that pot of cash is being injected into Lutterworth – with an additional £34,312 being invested by Harborough District Council.

The Home Office-funded project is run by the Leicestershire PCC’s office alongside local authorities, including Harborough council, and 24-7 Locks Ltd locksmiths.

Work is also going ahead to install five new CCTV cameras in Lutterworth in a bid to make the town safer and cut crime over the next few months.

Cllr Simon Whelband, Harborough council’s cabinet lead for community safety, said: “We’ve had a really positive response to this scheme already.

“So it is great that it is being expanded to cover more homes in Lutterworth.

“It is completely free.

“Improving security at your home means you’re less likely to become a victim of burglary,” said Cllr Whelband.

“So I strongly urge people to take advantage of this opportunity while they can.”

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews said: "The expansion of this project in Lutterworth is great news for residents.

“The security improvements being funded by Safer Streets are making it much more difficult for criminals to operate and giving well-deserved peace of mind to residents.