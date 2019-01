Thieves forced their way into a property in a Northamptonshire village on Friday.

Officers are now appealing for information following the burglary in Nobold Court, Clipston.

Nobold Court, Clipston.

The incident happened on Friday, January 4, between 10am and 1.45pm, when thieves forced entry into the property by jemmying the back doors.

Once inside they stole laptops and jewellery.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.