Hunt for motorist who rammed a police car in Market Harborough

A suspect is being hunted after a police car was rammed in Market Harborough.

The incident happened in Welland Park Road at about 1.40pm on Saturday afternoon (Oct 12).

Two officers were in the patrol car in The Square in the town centre when they “became aware of a black Ford Mondeo which had no road tax”.

The driver was also believed to not be wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The motorist failed to stop for the officers and drove off along Northampton Road.

One of the officers got out of their squad car and approached the vehicle on foot in Welland Park Road.

The Mondeo then damaged the back of the police car after ramming it.

The suspect then drove away from the scene.

“No serious injuries were reported in the collision and enquiries remain ongoing,” said a police spokeswoman.