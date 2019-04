A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after the theft of a wallet.

Officers released the image after 71-year-old man had his wallet taken in the Cherry Tree Pub in Church Walk, Market Harborough, on March 26.

An officer said: "If you know who this man is, or if this is a picture of you, you may be able to help with our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, asking to speak to PC 2923 Chris Thomas, quoting crime number 19*154322