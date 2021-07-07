Harborough man arrested for allegedly shouting and behaving aggressively outside coffee shop

A man from Market Harborough has been arrested for allegedly shouting and behaving aggressively outside a Northampton coffee shop.

The 36-year-old man from the town was detained by police called to the disturbance yesterday evening (Tuesday).

The suspect was questioned by officers on suspicion of causing an affray.

A man from Market Harborough has been arrested for allegedly shouting and behaving aggressively outside a Northampton coffee shop.

He has now been released “under investigation” as police continue to probe the incident.

The man was arrested as police appeal for “potential victims and witnesses” to contact them urgently.

“At around 5.15pm yesterday, Tuesday, July 6, Northamptonshire Police received a report of a man shouting and behaving aggressively outside CCH Coffee House in Abington Street," said Northamptonshire Police.

“Officers attended and a man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

“The force is now appealing for anyone who may have been a victim of any part of this incident to get in touch.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information about it is also encouraged to call 101.

“The incident number is 21000377281.