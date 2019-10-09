Gang use angle grinder to break into sports pavilion in Hallaton

Raiders stole alcohol and caused damage after breaking in to the sports pavilion at Hallaton Recreation Ground.

The gang broke in after using an angle grinder to remove metal security bars from a window at the popular village complex.

The offenders smashed down doors to several rooms in the sports centre before escaping with a quantity of alcohol.

Forensic experts are now studying a torch dropped by the offenders at the scene as police hunt the culprits.

Leicestershire Police said the raid happened between 4pm last Saturday (Oct 5) and 12.15pm on Monday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said: “We would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious or who knows anything about this crime to contact police urgently.”

Anyone who can help police should call 101 quoting incident number 19*537642.

The burglary comes after a mini-crimewave has rocked the tiny village of Hallaton over the last few weeks.