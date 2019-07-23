Gang broke into Market Harborough shop using a chainsaw

Cash was stolen from a Market Harborough shop after a group broke into it using a chainsaw.

Officers are now appealing for public help after the burglary at the Tesco Express on the A4303 Rockingham Road in Market Harborough during the early hours of Sunday (July 21).

Police say they believe a group of up to five people broke into the premises using a chainsaw and then attacked the tills. Cash was stolen before the suspects made off in small dark vehicle.

Officers are in the process of carrying out enquiries and trawling through CCTV from the local area.

They would like to speak to anyone who may have been driving in this area on Sunday at around 1.25am and may have dashcam footage of the incident or the suspect vehicle arriving or leaving the area.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact DC 1695 Steph Burnham on 101, quoting crime number 19*380985.