Fraudster jailed after conning elderly and vulnerable Leicestershire residents

Trading Standards file image

A fraudster who conned elderly and vulnerable residents out of £1.5 million for renewable energy and home safety products has been jailed.

More than 200 victims gave evidence at the five-month trial at Nottingham Crown Court, with 32 of the victims from Leicestershire, losing more than £285,000 to the fraud.

Robin MacDonald, aged 45, of Park Row, Bretby, Burton-on-Trent, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation, along with charges of fraudulent trading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 2014 and 2015, MacDonald repeatedly mis-sold products including solar panels and emergency medical buttons through his businesses Sunpower Renewables Ltd and Stirling Technologies Ltd, trading as Proshield Alarms.

Sunpower Renewables sold renewable energy products to customers, and its sales representatives often bullied and pressured victims into signing contracts for works which were then completed to a poor standard. In some cases, the works created structural instabilities in the homes where they were carried out.

Proshield Alarms promised customers round the clock safety through products which would supposedly alert emergency services in the event that their alarm system was triggered. Victims were misled through deliberately false statements made by sales representatives and the marketing brochures.

Roy Hancher, 54, of Light Ash Lane, Coven, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty to fraudulent trading and Nicola Mather, 44, of Spindletree Drive, Derby, pleaded guilty to money laundering prior to the trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Michael Bichard, Chair of National Trading Standards, said: “MacDonald and his associates preyed on and took advantage of vulnerable people – stopping at nothing to get what they wanted.

“Lingering in the homes of their victims for hours, they bullied customers – many of them elderly – into signing contracts at vastly inflated prices for products they didn’t want or need.

“I hope the sentences handed down will provide some solace to the victims and serve as a powerful deterrent to anyone hoping to make money from fraudulently selling renewable energy and home safety products.”

Louise Boyall from Leicestershire County Council Trading Standards added: “This was a complex investigation and involved many witnesses, without whose evidence, the convictions would not have been possible.