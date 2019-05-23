Four armed robbers, including one man from Lutterworth, have been jailed after targeting a jewellers shop armed with machetes

A gang of four armed robbers, including a Lutterworth man, who raided a jewellers in Hinckley have been jailed for a total of more than 35 years.

The group – Aiden Rudock, Grant Samuel, Orrin Stevenson and Timothy Wardrop – were sentenced at Leicester Crown Court today (Thursday, May 23).

Rudock, 18, of Gloster Close, Lutterworth, was sentenced to a total of nine years.

Samuel, 22, of no fixed address, was sentenced to a total of nine years.

Stevenson, 24, of Trent Road, Hinckley, was sentenced a total of nine years.

Wardrop, 22, of no fixed address, was sentenced to a total of 10 years.

All four pleaded guilty to one count of robbery.

Stevenson also admitted one count of possession of an imitation firearm. He received a three-year custodial sentence for this offence, which will be served concurrently.

Wardrop was sentenced to nine years for robbery as well as a further 12 months for unrelated matters, which will be served consecutively.

On the morning of January 25, the group went into a jewellers in Market Place, Hinckley, where they threatened two members of staff with machetes and what was believed to be a double-barrelled shotgun.

They stole jewellery worth between £70,000 and £80,000 before making off from the scene – but were found by police just hours later. The double-barrelled shotgun was never recovered.

Detective Constable Jack Thomas, from Leicestershire Police’s complex crime team, was the investigating officer.

He said: “All four men committed a serious crime in the hope of making a quick financial gain – but thanks to staff and members of the public, they were arrested just a short time later.

“I hope the fact that they have been brought to justice – and have today received substantial custodial sentences – will act as a deterrent to other would-be criminals.

“Rudock, Samuel, Stevenson and Wardrop are now facing a lengthy sentence behind bars where they will hopefully reflect on the severity of their actions.”