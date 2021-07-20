Former senior employee at Kibworth Medical Centre jailed for stealing over £184,000 from the surgery

A former senior employee at Kibworth Medical Centre has been jailed for 12 months after stealing over £184,000 from the surgery.

Kirsty Whawell defrauded the practice over a six year period between 2013 and 2019, when she was practice manager.

She was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday afternoon after pleading guilty to six charges.

Kirsty Whawell outside court

Whawell, of Kimberley Street, Kibworth Beauchamp, was caught out after an in-depth investigation by Leicestershire Police’s specialist economic crime unit lasting almost two years.

She was sacked by the South Leicestershire Medical Group’s medical centre based on Smeeton Road, Kibworth Beauchamp, after her crimes suddenly came to light two years ago.

Whawell has admitted fraud by false representation and six counts of fraud by abuse of position.

Det Con Neil Edwards, of Leicestershire Police’s economic crime unit, said: “This was a lengthy and complex investigation which first came to our attention in 2019.

Kibworth Medical Centre

“Whawell abused her position of trust in the medical centre for her own financial gain, believing that her crimes would never be uncovered.”